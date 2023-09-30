McAllen international named official airport of the UTRGV Vaqueros

A new partnership between the McAllen International Airport and the UTRGV Vaqueros will now support the expansion of the university’s sports program, according to a news release.

The city of McAllen announced the partnership in a Thursday ceremony.

McAllen International Airport’s new collaboration will allow fans from across the United States to fly into the Rio Grande Valley for home games and allow people from across the Rio Grande Valley to fly out to support their favorite sports teams during away games, the news release stated.

“McAllen International Airport will be the official airport of UTRGV athletics and will provide giveaways and experiences for UTRGV students,” McAllen City Commissioner Joaquin "J.J." Zamora stated in the release.

As part of the partnership, UTRGV and the McAllen International Airport are giving away a trip for two to a UTRGV away football game during the inaugural 2025 season.

Watch the video above for the full story.