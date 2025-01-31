x

McAllen invita a la comunidad al Festival Internacional del Automóvil

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Joe E. García, supervisor de marketing y eventos especiales del Centro de convenciones de McAllen invita a la comunidad al evento McAllen International CarFest que celebra su 15.º aniversario.

McAllen da la bienvenida a los entusiastas de los automóviles y a las familias de todo Texas, México y otros países para ver la mejor celebración de vehículos en el sur de Texas. 

Fechas del evento: 31/1/25 al 2/2/25

Ubicación: Centro de convenciones de McAllen (exterior e interior)

Dirección: 700 Convention Center Blvd, McAllen, TX 78501

Para más información sobre el evento automovilístico, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

