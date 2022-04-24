McAllen ISD employee arrested, accused of having improper relationship with student

A McAllen Independent School District employee has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Roberto Salazar Jr. was arrested by the McAllen ISD Police Department and booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Monday. Salazar remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

A spokesperson for McAllen ISD said once the district was made aware, Salazar was reassigned to another department, where there would be no contact with students as the investigation continues.

Salazar was indicted by a Hidalgo County grand jury on March 22.

The indictment alleges in March 2019, Salazar had an improper relationship with a student enrolled at McAllen High School.

Salazar will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Read the district's entire statement below: