McAllen ISD Host First Video Game Tournament
MCALLEN - Students from across the Valley competed the first video game tournament at McAllen ISD on Saturday.
Organizers believe it will help prepare students for the future.
Student Terrell Thompson said he could not miss an opportunity to play games in school without fear of getting in trouble.
He said: "I've always been a very avid gamer ever since I was very young. When I heard there was going to an e-sports type of thing going on at Mc High I was super excited to join it."
Students competed in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for gift cards and bragging rights.
Organizers say two more events are scheduled in 2020.
