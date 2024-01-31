McAllen ISD offers ASL classes to first responders

A new semester of free sign language classes is underway at McAllen Independent School District, and one class is tailored toward first responders only.

The district hopes to break the communication barrier between first responders and someone who's deaf or hard of hearing in an emergency situation.

"We're trying to close that gap. We don't want for anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing to be involved in an accident or find themselves in any situation where they had to have so much of a delay in time just because of communication," Regional Day School Program of the Deaf Director Liza Lara said.

That's why the free sign language classes are being offered to first responders.

The new semester of classes began just this week, and McAllen Fire Department Lt. Mark Zamora completed a semester of classes last year when McAllen ISD began offering the lessons.

Zamora recalls a moment several years back when a school bus was involved in an accident and there were some deaf students on board.

"They called an interpreter everything got situated, but just that time in between where that patient is waiting can be very scary for them, especially because it was a child that needed our help," Zamora said.

District officials said about 15 people attended the class in-person this past week, and they anticipate the number to climb each week.

While there is a class tailored just for firefighters, there are also free classes tailored for anyone in the community.

Classes are offered every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in person at Brown Middle School in McAllen or via Zoom.

The classes will be offered until March.

