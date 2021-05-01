McAllen ISD staff honors valedictorians and salutatorians with surprise home visit

McAllen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. J. A. Gonzalez and staff honored this year's valedictorians and salutatorians with a surprise visit to their homes on Thursday.

It started with a knock on their door; school staff, friends, family, and their superintendent congratulated them on their academic achievements.

Finishing first or second in your class is not an easy thing to do, especially during a pandemic.

"It was definitely a tough year for all of us," Nikki Rowe High School Valedictorian Deyanira Rodriguez said.

After losing her father last summer, Rodriguez said it was a matter of perseverance, regardless of how tough the year was.

"When that happened, I think it was definitely a moment where it made me realize either sink or swim," she said. "In that sense, it pushed me to carry on and finish the school year like I did."