McAllen ISD staff honors valedictorians and salutatorians with surprise home visit
Related Story
McAllen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. J. A. Gonzalez and staff honored this year's valedictorians and salutatorians with a surprise visit to their homes on Thursday.
It started with a knock on their door; school staff, friends, family, and their superintendent congratulated them on their academic achievements.
Finishing first or second in your class is not an easy thing to do, especially during a pandemic.
"It was definitely a tough year for all of us," Nikki Rowe High School Valedictorian Deyanira Rodriguez said.
After losing her father last summer, Rodriguez said it was a matter of perseverance, regardless of how tough the year was.
"When that happened, I think it was definitely a moment where it made me realize either sink or swim," she said. "In that sense, it pushed me to carry on and finish the school year like I did."