x

McAllen ISD students to enter online courses following spring break extension

Related Story

MCALLEN – A major move on Monday by McAllen Independent School District. Students, kindergarten through high school, won’t be returning to class after spring break.

School board officials canceled in-class session for two weeks, which will start after spring break. McAllen students would resume instruction online April 6.

McAllen ISD is not the only district to do this. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District also announced a closure.

By sending people students, teachers and non-essential staff home, officials believe it will slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some parents and educators say it’s an important step.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
McAllen ISD students to enter online courses...
McAllen ISD students to enter online courses following spring break extension
MCALLEN – A major move on Monday by McAllen Independent School District. Students, kindergarten through high school, won’t be returning... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 9:34:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020
Radar
7 Days