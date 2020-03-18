McAllen ISD students to enter online courses following spring break extension
MCALLEN – A major move on Monday by McAllen Independent School District. Students, kindergarten through high school, won’t be returning to class after spring break.
School board officials canceled in-class session for two weeks, which will start after spring break. McAllen students would resume instruction online April 6.
McAllen ISD is not the only district to do this. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District also announced a closure.
By sending people students, teachers and non-essential staff home, officials believe it will slow the spread of COVID-19.
Some parents and educators say it’s an important step.
