McAllen ISD to require masks
Related Story
The McAllen school district announced Tuesday that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask.
The school mask mandate is in effect and means students, staff and visitors will have to wear a mask on the first day of school, set for Monday, Aug. 23.
In a news release, the district said they will be following the school mask mandate issued by Hidalgo County.
READ MORE: ‘We're not sure if these kids are going to survive:’ Mask mandate issued in Hidalgo County for area schools
The county issued the mask mandate last week which states that students, staff and visitors at all public and private schools--from kindergarten through grade 12-- must wear facial coverings while inside area schools regardless of vaccination status.
News
The McAllen school district announced Tuesday that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask. ... More >>
News Video
-
Infusion therapy gives hope to COVID-19 patients in Harlingen
-
Edinburg approves $23 million bond program to revitalize downtown
-
Starr County homeowner fights to keep her land
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD adds masks to dress code
-
Local organization continues helping Afghanistan veterans adjust to civilian life