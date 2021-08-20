x

McAllen ISD to require masks

The McAllen school district announced Tuesday that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask.

The school mask mandate is in effect and means students, staff and visitors will have to wear  a mask on the first day of school, set for Monday, Aug. 23.

In a news release, the district said they will be following the school mask mandate issued by Hidalgo County.

'We're not sure if these kids are going to survive:' Mask mandate issued in Hidalgo County for area schools

The county issued the mask mandate last week which states that  students, staff and visitors at all public and private schools--from kindergarten through grade 12-- must wear facial coverings while inside area schools regardless of vaccination status. 

