McAllen man charged in connection with Mission bank robbery

A McAllen man has been charged in connection with an attempted bank robbery in Mission.

Randy Francis Davis, 60, was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance on Sunday.

Mission police say the robbery happened Friday at Vantage Bank on Tom Landry St.

Davis allegedly walked in, requested money from the teller and then took off with it.

Police believe Davis then attempted to flee to Mexico.

"Our investigators, also the task force worked together and found him parking at the Hidalgo port of entry," said Mission Police Department public information officer Art Flores. "That’s where we got the arrest. "