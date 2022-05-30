McAllen man charged in connection with Mission bank robbery
Related Story
A McAllen man has been charged in connection with an attempted bank robbery in Mission.
Randy Francis Davis, 60, was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance on Sunday.
RELATED: Suspect in Mission bank robbery arrested at Hidalgo port of entry
Mission police say the robbery happened Friday at Vantage Bank on Tom Landry St.
Davis allegedly walked in, requested money from the teller and then took off with it.
Police believe Davis then attempted to flee to Mexico.
News
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Balancing a hectic workday and enjoying a day off
-
South Padre Island businesses expecting bigger crowds after Memorial Day weekend
-
'We’re here to show support': Community of Uvalde in mourning
-
Crowds arrive at South Padre Island for Memorial Day weekend
-
DPS: Weslaco woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Progreso