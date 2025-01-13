McAllen Memorial girls basketball win a close one against Rowe, Rowe boys defeat Mustangs
Related Story
Highlights from some of the top games around the Valley on Friday, January 10th.
News
Highlights from some of the top games around the Valley on Friday, January 10th. More >>
News Video
-
Man charged with aggravated assault following standoff with Edinburg police
-
Nearly 200 cold-stunned turtles recovering at Sea Turtle Inc.
-
Weslaco park to be renovated with inclusive swing set
-
Weslaco cheerleader discusses participating in Rome's New Year's Day Parade
-
Mercedes ISD names lone finalist for superintendent