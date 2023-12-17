McAllen Memorial Regional QF Highlights

ALICE - The Lady Mustangs of McAllen Memorial saw their season come to an end on Monday with a 3-0 (25-20. 25-15, 25-22) loss to Gregory-Portland at Alice High School in the 5A Regional Quarterfinal.

The Mustangs held a lead in the third set but could not hang on to force a fourth set.

Highlights from the match are in the video above.