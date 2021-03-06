McAllen mom battling COVID-19 now in stable condition after son asked Gov. Abbott for help

Nearly two weeks ago, 14-year-old Emilian Sosa of McAllen wrote a heartfelt letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for help to get his critically ill mother a COVID-19 treatment unavailable in the Valley.

In his letter the teen asked Abbott for help getting his mother to a Houston hospital to save her life, and he did.

Erika Calderon was transferred to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston and is now in stable condition, showing encouraging signs by squeezing her hand and opening her eyes.

The road to recovery is long for the single mother. Her son continues to ask the community to keep her in their prayers.

If you would like to help Emilian and his mother, visit their GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/83959bdd