McAllen mom home for Christmas after battling COVID-19 last holiday

A McAllen mother is grateful she spent Christmas with her loved ones this year after her battle with COVID-19 kept her in the hospital during last year's holiday.

Janice Rivera was away from her family as she battled the deadly virus inside a DHR Health COVID unit. She says her fight against COVID took an unexpected turn for the worst, three days before Christmas last year.

"I was so scared," Rivera said. "All I could think of was my children, like, 'I can't leave them they're too young.'"

Motivated by her family, Rivera says she fought long and hard to see them again.

"I've never spent Christmas apart from my children before," Rivera said. "It was really hard, and it was really sad."

Fully vaccinated, she now considers herself fully recovered from COVID-19. Rivera says nothing means more to her than being home for Christmas this year.

