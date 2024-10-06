McAllen mural pays tribute to local businesses
Related Story
A new mural was unveiled Thursday at American Freight Furniture on Highway 83 in McAllen.
The mural features a train carrying oranges and other fruit. It's titled Oranges and Iron: The Rio Grande Legacy and was painted by Jimi Keirn, a local artist.
The building where the mural is located was once used as a train depot where citrus farms from across the Rio Grande Valley shipped oranges and grapefruit.
"So those doors right there are actually that's where they stored the fruit so when the fruit was brought in from the train," Keirn said. "It gives me pride to know and understand where I am from."
The mural also has a QR code. When visitors scan it, they can learn more about the building's history.
The project was made possible with the help of a $15,000 grant.
News
News Video
-
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 80s
-
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024: Heavy rain at times, temps in the 80s
-
Weslaco police investigate reports of shots fired near Bobby Lackey Stadium
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Consumer Reports: The great canned pumpkin
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School