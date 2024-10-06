McAllen mural pays tribute to local businesses

A new mural was unveiled Thursday at American Freight Furniture on Highway 83 in McAllen.

The mural features a train carrying oranges and other fruit. It's titled Oranges and Iron: The Rio Grande Legacy and was painted by Jimi Keirn, a local artist.

The building where the mural is located was once used as a train depot where citrus farms from across the Rio Grande Valley shipped oranges and grapefruit.

"So those doors right there are actually that's where they stored the fruit so when the fruit was brought in from the train," Keirn said. "It gives me pride to know and understand where I am from."

The mural also has a QR code. When visitors scan it, they can learn more about the building's history.

The project was made possible with the help of a $15,000 grant.