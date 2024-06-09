McAllen non-profit building emergency shelter for domestic violence survivors

On average, one in three women experience domestic violence.

Angels of Love, a McAllen-based non-profit organization, is using a grant to help those survivors of domestic violence in Hidalgo County.

The organization recently received over $2 million from the 2024 Consolidated Appropriations Act. An official with Angels of Love said they plan to use the money to build an emergency shelter and resource center for domestic violence survivors.

According to Angels of Love Victims Advocate Jumairy Campos, the number of domestic violence victims is growing. The organization receives about five calls a day from people asking if local shelters have space to take them in.

“Usually, the shelters tell them to call again tomorrow… but in this type of situations, it's like you have to run,” Campos said. “There's a big need here in the Valley, and it is very crucial for us to have a place for them."

Angels of Love is starting their search for a location to build the shelter.

Once it's finished, the emergency shelter will offer survivors hot meals, clothing, child care and counseling.

For more information on Angels of Love, visit their website.

You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

RESOURCES AVAILABLE IN CAMERON COUNTY

- Friendship of Women, Inc.

- Family Crisis Center

RESOURCES AVAILABLE IN HIDALGO COUNTY

- Mujeres Unidas

- Office for Advocacy and Violence Prevention at UTRGV