McAllen officials announce celebrity host for holiday parade

McAllen city leaders on Wednesday announced the celebrity host for the holiday parade.

Mario Lopez will be back for the third time to be part of the yearly December tradition.

The theme this year is "South Pole and Beyond."

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 3. 

