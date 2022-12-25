McAllen parade to reair on Sunday

A shortened version of the McAllen Holiday Parade will air this Sunday for those that missed out.

The parade previously occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Residents can watch the event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Somos el Valle - Digital Channel 5.3 - cable channel 1241.

Viewers can also watch it in Spanish from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Azteca Valle - Digital Channel 5.2 - cable channel 1240.