x

McAllen parade to reair on Sunday

Related Story

A shortened version of the McAllen Holiday Parade will air this Sunday for those that missed out.

The parade previously occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Residents can watch the event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Somos el Valle - Digital Channel 5.3 - cable channel 1241.

Viewers can also watch it in Spanish from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Azteca Valle - Digital Channel 5.2 - cable channel 1240.

News
McAllen Holiday Parade to reair on Sunday
McAllen Holiday Parade to reair on Sunday
A shortened version of the McAllen Holiday Parade will air this Sunday for those that missed out. The parade... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 23 2022 Dec 23, 2022 Friday, December 23, 2022 11:33:00 AM CST December 23, 2022
Radar
7 Days