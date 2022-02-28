McAllen police arrest man accused of shooting at his girlfriend
McAllen police arrested a man accused of shooting at his girlfriend during a Thursday domestic disturbance.
Authorities say Ivan Hernandez of San Benito shot at his girlfriend after a domestic dispute on the 4800 block of Expressway 83 in McAllen.
According to McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales there were no reported injuries.
Hernandez was charged with aggravated assault and had his bond set at $120,000
