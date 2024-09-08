McAllen police arrest two more in connection with party that led to death of Nikki Rowe student
Related Story
The McAllen Police Department have arrested two more individuals in connection with a party that led to the death of a Nikki Rowe High School student after they say alcohol was provided to minors.
Police arrested 38-year-old Michelle Rodriguez Salas and 17-year-old Clarissa Marifer Salas. They are accused of making alcohol available to minors.
RELATED STORY: McAllen police: 2 teens suspected of organizing party that led to death of Nikki Rowe student arrested
According to a news release, police presented information to a magistrate, who determined there was probable cause for the arrest.
Michelle and Clarissa are both pending arraignment and face a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
RELATED STORY: 'He was a leader:' Nikki Rowe Warriors take the field without Adan De La Cruz
The party was held on Aug. 17 at a residence on the 4700 block of North Bentsen Road. At the party, Nikki Rowe High School football player Adan De La Cruz attempted to jump off the roof of a gazebo and landed on his neck and head, according to previous reports. De La Cruz died as a result.
News
News Video
-
INSIDE LOOK: Mexican officials hope to capture loose tiger in Reynosa
-
One man dead in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco
-
Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024: Breezy shower, temps in the 90s
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 6, 2024
-
Historic theater in Mission to remain open due to assistance program