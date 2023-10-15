McAllen police identify suspects arrested in 8-liner investigation
A Harlingen man and a McAllen woman are facing charges of keeping and promoting a gambling place following a raid at a McAllen business, according to police.
William Henry Stallings, 47, and Josselyn Idali Vazquez, 20, were arrested Thursday following a raid at Sofia’s Sweepstakes, according to a spokeswoman with the Mcallen Police Department.
Police were at the business, located at the 5000 block of N. 23rd Street, conducting an 8-liner investigation, according to McAllen police spokeswoman officer Olivia Lopez.
Vazquez’s bond was set at $4,000. Stallings, who faces an additional charge of possession of gambling device paraphernalia, had his bond set at $15,000.
