McAllen police: Investigation underway after ‘pornography’ reportedly shown to Sharyland ISD students during presentation

The McAllen Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after students at Sharyland North Jr. High School were allegedly shown “pornography” during a school presentation.

The investigation was initiated after a report was made Tuesday that an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection was giving a presentation at the school and had his phone hooked up to a projector, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.

“Upon unlocking his phone, it showed pornography,” the news release from McAllen police stated. “Responding officers determined the incident had occurred earlier in the day. An investigation was initiated nonetheless. The investigation is continuing.”

A spokesman for CBP confirmed the incident is under investigation.

“During an outreach event, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, was utilizing his personal phone when an inappropriate photo was inadvertently displayed on his phone screen while presenting,” CBP spokesman Roderick Kise said. “CBP stresses professionalism, honor and integrity and does not tolerate actions by any employee that would tarnish the agency’s reputation. CBP is still collecting information and cannot comment any further as the situation is under investigation.”

In a statement provided Wednesday by the Sharyland Independent School District, the district said an “inappropriate image” was presented to students, and called the incident “troubling.”

“Although the presenter claimed it was inadvertent, the incident was reported to local law enforcement,” the district stated. “The matter was also reported to the presenter’s employer so that agency may investigate and take appropriate action.”

Read the full statement from Sharyland ISD below.

“Sharyland ISD stands firm in its commitment to the safety, security, and emotional and mental well-being of our students, staff, and the entire community. This week the Sharyland ISD recognized Red Ribbon week. Red Ribbon activities serve as a catalyst to mobilize communities and educate youth in drug prevention. It is customary for schools to partner with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies during Red Ribbon Campaign endeavors. On Tuesday, during a presentation by an individual with a federal agency, an inappropriate image was displayed for a brief moment during a presentation to 7th grade students at Sharyland North Junior High. The fact that this occurred is troubling, and of great concern to the District. Although the presenter claimed it was inadvertent, the incident was reported to local law enforcement. The matter was also reported to the presenter’s employer so that agency may investigate and take appropriate action. The student body was addressed and advised that counseling services are available should they feel the need to speak to someone. Parents and guardians were also made aware of the situation via standard electronic communication. The Sharyland ISD Administration and its counseling team are addressing any concerns from families and are offering counseling support regarding this incident. We thank the community in advance for their cooperation as we continue to work with law enforcement throughout this investigation.”