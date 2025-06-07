x

McAllen police search for man accused of indecent exposure

By: Claudia Garcia

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of indecent exposure at a business parking lot.

Police said 26-year-old Diego Gonzalez Alvarado allegedly exposed his genitals at the 2200 block of South 10th Street on May 17.

A victim reported the suspect's appearance and said they were "alarmed" by the incident, according to police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Alvarado.

He is described as 6'0 in height, approximately 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Donna.

Anyone with any information on Alvarado's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

