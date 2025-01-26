McAllen police search for man allegedly harboring a runaway
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man who is allegedly harboring a runaway.
Police said they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Samuel De Leon Valdez. Valdez is allegedly harboring runaway 16-year-old Angies Dardon.
Dardon's voluntary absence was reported in November 2024 and McAllen police continue to look for her. Police said there is concern for her wellbeing.
Valdez is described as a Hispanic male, about 160 lbs, 5'2 in height, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in San Benito.
Dardon is described as a Hispanic female, about 120 lbs, 5'2 in height, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Valdez or Dardon's whereabouts are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
