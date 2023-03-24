McAllen police seeking runaway teen
UPDATE: On Thursday, March 23 at 2:34 p.m., the McAllen Police Department announced Laura Jocelyn Puente was located.
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
The voluntary absence of 16-year-old Laura Jocelyn Puente was reported to police on Saturday, March 4.
She was last seen near the 2600 block of Sarah Avenue, according to a news release.
She’s described as a 5’1 Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair who weighs 101 pounds.
Puente was last seen wearing a white crop top with flowers and jean shorts, the news release stated.
Harboring a runaway is a Class A misdemeanor, and any person who knowingly harbors a runaway may be charged.
Those with any information on Puente’s whereabouts are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
