McAllen psychiatrist discusses mental health impact of school threats

Tuesday’s arrest of two teens accused of threatening to commit a shooting at Rio Grande City High School is raising awareness on the impact these kinds of threats can have on student's mental health.

Dr. Suzette Lausell-Hernandez at the Groves Assessment and Psychotherapy in McAllen said a disruption like this can cause all sorts of emotions — from anxiety, restlessness and nervousness.

Lausell-Hernandez says parents should pay attention to their kids if they start acting out, or become isolated.

If you think your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, you're advised to seek professional help.

Remember, schools offer free counseling services as well.

