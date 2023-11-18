McAllen Public Library hosts annual food drive

The McAllen Public Library is hosting their annual Food for Fines benefiting the RGV Food Bank.

Library Branch Manager Edward Reyna says this initiative started a decade ago, and its purpose is to help patrons get their library accounts back on track and give back to the community.

Reyna says when people have late fees, they assume that their accounts get blocked, but that isn't always the case.

"We want them to come to the library. It's a service that's available for all our patrons, and we want them to come back in, and we want them to feel comfortable coming in not owing fines, and it's a chance for them to give back to the community as well," Reyna said.

The RGV Food Bank helps about 76,000 people a week across Hidalgo, Willacy and Cameron counties. During the holidays, that number goes up to about 90,000 people a week.

"We have more food going out, especially during the holidays, because we have children that are home. Children rely on, you know, food that they can be receiving at school. Parents rely on that as well," RGV Food Bank CEO Libby Saenz said.

The library will forgive $3 fines for every non-perishable food item brought for the food drive. They will not be accepting unsealed, expired or items in glass containers.

Last year, they collected more than 500 non-perishable items. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 10 and can be dropped them off at the McAllen Public Library.