McAllen relocating temporary migrant shelter

Hours after announcing a temporary emergency shelter to house migrants, the city of McAllen announced they are relocating the shelter.

The shelter was set up in property the city owned near 23rd street and Buddy Owens Blvd. and will now move near CBP operations at Anzalduas Park, according to a spokesperson for Hidalgo County Precinct 3.

“As part of its ongoing efforts to protect the public health and safety in McAllen, and in accordance with the Mayor’s Declaration of Local Disaster issued on August 2, 2021, emergency temporary shelters for COVID positive immigrants are to be moved from the temporary location on 23rd Street in McAllen to Hidalgo County property near CBP operations,” the city stated in a news release.

The shelter was set up in response to overcrowding at the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen.

Protesters were outside the tent facility all day Wednesday, with one organizer saying immigration policy needs to be addressed.

"This is a huge disaster that has affected us in many different ways. So, I'm not sure that you can get a good sight because at the end of the day, it's the policy that's wrong."

Members of the McAllen Board of Commissioners met behind closed doors before a budget workshop to discuss the increase of migrants at the border.

"I think that will be very beneficial for our municipality," Villalobos said. "The Border Patrol will make it a lot easier for them to deliver the immigrants to that area, so hopefully it turns out to be something beneficial to all."

Villalobos also credited county commissioner Everardo Villarreal for agreeing to move to the temporary shelter.