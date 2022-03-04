McAllen Respite Center to Move to New Location

MCALLEN – Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen will be moving to another facility location; the executive director hopes to be fully moved in by next week.

It’s the respite center’s five year anniversary in three days; it started in 2014 as temporary housing for locals and immigrants.

“I thought it was going to be a couple of days have ended up being a couple of years, five to be exact,” says Sister Norma Pimentel.

A normal day for the respite center meant 200 immigrants back then, now it serves over 600.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to McAllen Mayor Jim Darling.

Darling says he is proud of the humanitarian effort provided by the city of McAllen, but wishes the city would’ve done things differently with the respite center.

He says the city could’ve added more visible policing and parking warnings to avoid traffic and areas being blocked.

Pimentel says traffic will not be an issue at the new location since they will be across from the McAllen Bus Station.

