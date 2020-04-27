McAllen retailers to reopen under certain city requirements

MCALLEN - McAllen’s city manager says more traffic may be an indication that businesses are preparing to reopen. Certain restrictions will be lifted on Friday to allow some retailers and businesses to get back to work.

The lights are back on, the gates are opening. Some businesses are no longer forced to stay closed but they have to follow certain rules and safety is number one.

For weeks closing signs have decorated the doors of businesses across the nation. On Friday many will open as part of phase one of the economy recovery.

“There is going to be phase two and phase three coming out. Whether we do phase two and three is how we work with phase one. So that means still keeping six feet away from each other and still wear a mask when appropriate,” says Mayor Jim Darling.

Darling says retail businesses like shoes, clothing and tobacco stores can open only if they provide curbside delivery, takeout or online services.

These businesses will join the current allowed list of essential businesses like grocery stores and gas stations.

