McAllen, Sharyland school districts announce plans to resume in-person instruction for some students

Rio Grande Valley school districts are preparing to resume in-person instruction for some students.

The McAllen Independent School District and the Sharyland Independent School District recently announced plans to resume in-person instruction.

McAllen ISD announced that some students will be invited to return to classrooms on a voluntarily basis. Not all students will return to classrooms at the same time, and the "Return to Traditional School Phase-in-Plan" could take weeks or months.

Sharyland ISD will allow parents to choose whether or not their children will return to classrooms in mid-October or keep attending classes online.

Saturday, September 12 2020
