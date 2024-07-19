McAllen shooting suspects formally charged with murder

The two suspects arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in McAllen have been identified and formally charged.

McAllen police say 30-year-old Nathan Germain and 31-year-old Carmen Liseth Valdez, both from Donna, are accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old David Martinez, from Donna.

Germain is being charged with murder, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. His bond was set at $370,000.

Valdez is being charged with murder, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $201,000.

McAllen police said they received a report of a death in a home at the 1300 block of 19 1/2 Street on July 15. Police found Martinez dead inside the home with multiple gunshots.

Both suspects are currently at the Hidalgo County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.