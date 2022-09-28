McAllen stabbing suspect arrested

The McAllen Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man accused of stabbing another man on Sunday.

Angel Luis Montanez was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to a news release from the department.

Montanez's bond is set at $28,000 for both charges.

RELATED: Police: McAllen stabbing suspect believed to be in Tamaulipas, Mexico

Police responded to the area of the 1500 block of Mobile Avenue Sunday morning, where they found a person who was stabbed, according to a news release.

The unidentified man was hospitalized in serious condition.

Bond for Montanez was set at $28,000