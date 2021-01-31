McAllen teen writes letter to Abbott in an effort to help his mom survive COVID-19

A McAllen teenager wrote a letter to Gov. Abbott urging him to help his mother who has been battling COVID-19.

Emilian Sosa, 14 , of McAllen said he and his mom were exposed to COVID-19 on Christmas Eve. He tested negative, but his mother tested positive.

After her diagnosis, her condition slowly deteriorated. Emilian Sosa began looking for other options to help and came across extracorporeal member oxygenation or ECMO — a treatment used on COVID-19 patients that helps with cardiac and respiratory support to the heart and lungs. However, this treatment wasn't available in the Rio Grande Valley.

Desperate to help his mother, Sosa wrote a letter to Gov. Abbott on Tuesday begging for help, saying his hardworking single mother is hanging on for dear life and is the only family he has left.

"I'm an only child and my mom was the same, so basically we grew up just the two of us," Sosa said. "Her lungs are not working. They don't want to work and the therapy we found out about might be the only hope for her to heal."

In one day, the governor tweeted that he was working with Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management to help Sosa's mother.

I just spoke with Emilian Sosa about his mom.



We are helping his mom right now.



With the help of Nim Kidd, the Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management & Dr. Zerwas, the equipment his mother needs was located.



She should be in good medical care. @TDEM https://t.co/dzgRby52ms — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 27, 2021

A spokesperson for Gov. Abbott said doctors evaluated Sosa's mother and considered her an eligible candidate for ECMO. She has since been transferred to Memorial Herman Texas Medical Center in Houston to start treatment.

"My mom is going to get out of here. I have faith in God that his is going to help my mom get through that battle that she's going through — I love you mom a lot," Sosa said.

Watch the video for the full story.