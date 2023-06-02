x

McAllen unveils largest rosca de reyes in the Valley

Related Story

With January 6 marking Dia de Reyes, the city of McAllen celebrated the holiday by unveiling the largest rosca in the Rio Grande Valley.

RELATED: Dia de Reyes marks a sweet tradition in Hispanic culture

Those attending the last day of McAllen’s South Pole Illuminated Festival were treated to the rosca, which had a length of 56 feet. 

RELATED: Mexicans continue tradition of king cakes

Families receiving a slice of rosca were also able to enjoy one last stroll through the festival.

News
McAllen unveils largest rosca de reyes in...
McAllen unveils largest rosca de reyes in the Valley
With January 6 marking Dia de Reyes, the city of McAllen celebrated the holiday by unveiling the largest rosca in... More >>
1 year ago Thursday, January 06 2022 Jan 6, 2022 Thursday, January 06, 2022 6:22:00 PM CST January 06, 2022
Radar
7 Days