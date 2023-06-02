McAllen unveils largest rosca de reyes in the Valley

With January 6 marking Dia de Reyes, the city of McAllen celebrated the holiday by unveiling the largest rosca in the Rio Grande Valley.

Those attending the last day of McAllen’s South Pole Illuminated Festival were treated to the rosca, which had a length of 56 feet.

Families receiving a slice of rosca were also able to enjoy one last stroll through the festival.