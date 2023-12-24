McAllen Wind Ensemble celebrates 50th season; presents Christmas with a Twist concert

The McAllen Wind Ensemble is celebrating its 50th season.

The group is made up of nearly 75 musicians from across the Rio Grande Valley, and they're putting on a special show for the holidays. The show is called Christmas with a Twist.

The concert will feature familiar holiday songs "packaged in new ways to create a fresh experience for audience members," according to a news release.

The ensemble will also feature the Colibri Children's Choir for a special arrangement.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

