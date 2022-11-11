McAllen woman reacts to November extension of SNAP benefits

With the cost of groceries rising, those who rely on government benefits are getting a little help.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November.

RELATED: Emergency SNAP benefits extended for November

One McAllen woman says the extra money is needed.

"The prices of food are insane," Nadine Reed said.

Reed said her family started receiving SNAP benefits in September after falling on hard times.

"My husband retired in April and his income plummeted,” Reed said. “It dropped so low that we found ourselves in the eligibility criteria to receive SNAP benefits."

Reed — who takes care of her six grandkids — is one of the 1.6 million households in Texas expected to get extra financial assistance through SNAP benefits this month.

With the holidays around the corner, Food Bank RGV says the timing is just right for the benefits to come in.

All SNAP recipients will receive a minimum of $95 by the end of the month.

Watch the video above for the full story.