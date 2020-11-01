McAllen workplace center helps struggling vendors by offering pop-up shops
Cosmos in McAllen is a unique workspace were entrepreneurs can have their own pop-up shop without the high cost in rent.
Due to COVID-19, Massage Therapist Renee Koepke had to figure out how to keep up with her income.
She used to go to her client's homes to give them massages, but with COVID-19 everything changed. For Koepke opening up a shop of her own was also out of the question.
"Money was tight for a little while, I had to budget very frugally," Koepke said.
This is where Cosmos came in —the space has several vendors each renting out their own section for just $200 a month.
Pedro Ayala, Cosmos property manager said, "It's just a way to have a brick and mortar storefront, for somebody that otherwise wouldn't be able to rent."
