McAllen workplace center helps struggling vendors by offering pop-up shops

Cosmos in McAllen is a unique workspace were entrepreneurs can have their own pop-up shop without the high cost in rent. 

Due to COVID-19, Massage Therapist Renee Koepke had to figure out how to keep up with her income. 

She used to go to her client's homes to give them massages, but with COVID-19 everything changed. For Koepke opening up a shop of her own was also out of the question.

"Money was tight for a little while, I had to budget very frugally," Koepke said. 

This is where Cosmos came in —the space has several vendors  each renting out their own section for just $200 a month. 

Pedro Ayala, Cosmos property manager said, "It's just a way to have a brick and mortar storefront, for somebody that otherwise wouldn't be able to rent."

For more information on renting a spot visit their website. 

2 days ago Thursday, October 29 2020
