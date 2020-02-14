mchi girls soccer invitational
Related Story
MCALLEN - McAllen hosting the McHi Girls Soccer Invitational over the weekend.
The Lady Bulldogs getting to the championship contest against Juarez-Lincoln.
Big purple taking home the title, 5-1.
News
MCALLEN - McAllen hosting the McHi Girls Soccer Invitational over the weekend. The Lady Bulldogs getting to the championship... More >>
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood