MCHI'S LAURYN MENCHACA SIGNS TO UTRGV TRACK & FIELD
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High's Lauryn Menchaca signed her letter of intent to The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Track and Field program, where she will be throwing discus and shot putting.
The Lady Bulldog holds the school record in shot put and discus and helped her team win MCHI's first regional title since the 1970's.
