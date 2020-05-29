Meal program makes huge impact for Valley children living in rural areas

A program delivering meals to children in rural areas normally would provide a million meals a week nationwide. Now, during the pandemic the program has jumped to serving 5 million meals weekly.

Meal to You provides meals in the Rio Grande Valley for children from three local school districts — Mission Consolidated Independent School District, Lyford CISD and Santa Rosa Independent School District.

Lyford CISD Superintendent Dr. Kristin N. Brown says the district applied for the program in March. She says even before the pandemic, the program had made a huge impact for the district’s 1,373 students.

