Medical Breakthroughs: How AI is predicting heart attacks

According to medical professionals, artificial intelligence is changing the game by predicting heart attacks before they even happen — helping doctors save the lives of those at risk.

Radiologist Albert Hsiao's team at U.C. San Diego School of Medicine created an AI algorithm that measures heart function, and detects heart disease earlier than ever before.

“There are algorithms that we've developed for enhancing the image quality, giving you image details that you couldn't get before,” Hsiao said.

This is leading to more precise diagnoses, and better treatment plans.

At the Mayo Clinic, experts are using AI assisted screening programs to diagnose and treat strokes faster in the ER.

Engineers at UC San Diego have also developed a wearable ultrasound device that helps doctors diagnose cardiovascular disease with AI.

The Mayo Clinic is currently studying using AI to predict stroke risk, and using smart clothing to detect arrhythmias

