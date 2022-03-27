Medical experts testify on mental state of Raul Lopez

Friday will conclude week two in the trial of a man charged in connection with a deadly 2016 H-E-B shooting in Palmview.

Raul Lopez is accused of shooting his co-workers while employed at the Palmview H-E-B, killing one man and injuring three others.

On Thursday, the trial focused on his mental state. Lopez was evaluated by two mental health professionals after the shooting while in jail.

Psychiatrist Dr. Torres testified she diagnosed Lopez with a panic disorder, but not with schizophrenia. Psychologist Dr. Gregorio Pina testified that he did diagnose Lopez with schizophrenia, but found Lopez competent to stand trial.

Evaluated while in jail, these professionals say he reported anxiety and that people were out to get him, but the diagnosis of schizophrenia has certain standards.

“The presentation involves presenting at least two major psychotic symptoms,” Dr. Torres said. “It is required for someone facing schizophrenia to face delusions, also to present hallucinations, disorganized speech.”

Prosecutors also questioned whether Lopez was malingering, or making up symptoms, to get out of certain responsibilities when he was in jail.

“His symptoms were so excessive that I didn’t take the picture of someone who is mentally ill,” Dr. Pina said.

The trial continues Friday.

