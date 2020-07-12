Medical professionals endure ongoing changes in logistics amid pandemic in the Valley

As the Rio Grande Valley moves into the surge phase of the coronavirus pandemic response, logistical needs are changing daily — some by the hour.

Averaging 30 calls per day before the pandemic, Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon says COVID-19 has put a strain on his team. He said they’re currently receiving far more than 100 calls per day.

Sheldon says his department and others around Cameron County have handled the crisis well. However, as cases surge, they’ve asked for more help and they’ve received it — for now.

