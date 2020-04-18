x

Medical professionals in Weslaco discuss personal protective equipment efficiency

WESLACO – Rio Grande Valley hospitals have prepared for weeks to gear up for the fight against the coronavirus. However, there are reports over the lack of resources, such as personal protective equipment, PPE, at some hospitals.

Alicia Rodriguez, infection prevention director at Knapp Medical Center, says their hospital currently has about 600 powered air purifying respirators in stock. It's one of the highest levels of protection equipment for health care professionals.

Rodriguez says they are not currently experiencing a shortage of PPE.

The gear available for their staff ranges from surgical masks, to hazmat suits, gloves, face shields, and more. It all just depends on the diagnosis of the patient.

Watch the video for the full story.

