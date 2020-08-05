x

Medical supplies arrive at McAllen Convention Center for COVID-19 patients

Related Story

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently sent a large cache of medical supplies to the McAllen Convention Center, which is being transformed into a treatment center for COVID-19 patients.

When operational, the makeshift COVID-19 treatment center will be able to treat up to 250 patients.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Medical supplies arrive at McAllen Convention Center...
Medical supplies arrive at McAllen Convention Center for COVID-19 patients
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently sent a large cache of medical supplies to the McAllen Convention... More >>
2 days ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 6:57:00 AM CDT August 03, 2020
Radar
7 Days