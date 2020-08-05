Medical supplies arrive at McAllen Convention Center for COVID-19 patients
Related Story
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently sent a large cache of medical supplies to the McAllen Convention Center, which is being transformed into a treatment center for COVID-19 patients.
When operational, the makeshift COVID-19 treatment center will be able to treat up to 250 patients.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently sent a large cache of medical supplies to the McAllen Convention... More >>
News Video
-
Salvation Army delivers food to those impacted by Hurricane Hanna
-
Red Cross in need of volunteers amid pandemic
-
Health officials warn about mosquito-borne diseases
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identifies two suspects in murder of Pharr man
-
Noon Weather Forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020