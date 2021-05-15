x

Medical Volunteers Treating Immigrant Families at Respite Center

MCALLEN – Central American children and their parents continue to cross through the Rio Grande Valley border and many are ill.

Those lucky enough to pass through the Catholic Charities Respite Center might get a chance to see a medical professional.

Due to the influx of immigrants passing through the respite center, doctors try to see as many as they can.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS witnessed medical volunteers diagnosing adults and their children.

