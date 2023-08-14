Mega Slots owners arrested on illegal gambling charges, sheriff’s office says

The owners of an “illegal” game room in rural Weslaco were arrested Friday on gambling related charges, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Cynthia Castillo and Rosendo De Los Rios were booked into the county jail after they were identified as the owners of Mega Slots, a game room in rural Weslaco that the sheriff’s office described as an “illegal gaming establishment.”

The new arrests occurred after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the gaming facility on Wednesday that led to the arrests of 14 people who were arraigned on multiple illegal gambling related charges.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office stated the raid was conducted after receiving information of “possible illegal activity” at the game room.

“Investigators identified Castillo and De Los Rios as the owners of the illegal gambling establishment,” the news release stated. “Castillo and De Los Rios have been booked into the county jail on various illegal gambling charges.”

The investigation remains active, according to the sheriff’s office.