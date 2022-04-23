Melissa Lucio's attorneys file complaint against state over First Amendment rights
Melissa Lucio's attorneys have filed a complaint against the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
They say state policies against audible prayer and touching immediately before an execution violate Lucio's First Amendment rights.
Last week, a similar case was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, which found that inmates' rights had been violated.
Lucio is on death row for killing her 2-year-old daughter back in 2007. She has maintained her innocence.
Lucio's execution date is scheduled for April 27.
