Memorial Day Ceremony Held in Pharr
PHARR – Dozens gathered Monday morning in Pharr to celebrate the first annual Memorial Day ceremony.
The local veterans and families honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice at Memorial Park.
The Pharr Fire Department Honor Guard started the morning off with the raising of the flag and presentation of colors.
The American Legion Post 101 concluded the ceremony by performing a 21-gun salute and Taps.
