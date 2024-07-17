Memorial in city of Mission honors victims in Uvalde shooting
City leaders held a vigil for the victims in the shooting in Uvalde Thursday evening.
A memorial featuring school chairs with backpacks and crosses bearing each victim's name was on display during the vigil at the city hall courtyard.
The memorial will remain there for several more days.
"The memorial will be here in front of city hall throughout this week, next week for the funerals,” Mission city Manager Randy Perez said.
